VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NYSE VICI opened at $32.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

