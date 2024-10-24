Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. Viper Energy has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $52.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Viper Energy by 119.2% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 962.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

