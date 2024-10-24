Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $203.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.71 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.41%. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $209.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.46. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $168.78 and a 1-year high of $263.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.18.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTS. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

