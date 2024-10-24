Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.9% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.7% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 44.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

NYSE V opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $517.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.10. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

