Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.10. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.