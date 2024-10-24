Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Holdings Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE VST opened at $126.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.19.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

