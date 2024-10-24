Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $35.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2024

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITLGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

VITL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vital Farms

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,789,245.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,531,574.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,243,832.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,531,574.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $656,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2,006.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 141,488 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after buying an additional 214,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $2,300,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.97. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.