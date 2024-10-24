Vontier (VNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vontier to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNT opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Vontier has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

