Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDB

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.