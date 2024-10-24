Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 864 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $492,657,000 after purchasing an additional 189,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $404,879,000 after buying an additional 838,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $361,159,000 after buying an additional 530,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

eBay Trading Up 0.6 %

eBay stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $67.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

