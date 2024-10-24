Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 58 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 160.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.50.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $542.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $551.48 and its 200 day moving average is $545.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

