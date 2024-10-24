Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 72 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LHX opened at $245.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.55 and a 12-month high of $250.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LHX

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.