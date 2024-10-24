Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in SAP by 892.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

SAP stock opened at $234.60 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $130.63 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $288.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.27.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

