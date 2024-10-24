Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $14.00 at TD Cowen

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.73% from the company’s current price.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 99,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.