Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $85.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $82.77 and last traded at $82.77, with a volume of 1862309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.02.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.51.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,295,088 shares of company stock valued at $955,284,831 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a market capitalization of $669.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

