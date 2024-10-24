Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

WRBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WRBY

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of WRBY opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.82. Warby Parker has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $18.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $188.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,083.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $352,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,301. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $94,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,083.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,901. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 57.2% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 507,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 184,700 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $1,112,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Warby Parker by 27.9% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 81.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 806,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,011 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.