Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.97, but opened at $88.32. Weatherford International shares last traded at $84.96, with a volume of 221,001 shares traded.

The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $165.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weatherford International news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter worth $1,653,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 669.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 79.7% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 107.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,409,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,730,000 after acquiring an additional 182,120 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.60.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

