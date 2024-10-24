Weaver Capital Management LLC Buys 2,456 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,255,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 150,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 556,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49. The company has a market cap of $474.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

