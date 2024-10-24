Weaver Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

