Weaver Capital Management LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Weaver Capital Management LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $166.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average is $182.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.92.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

