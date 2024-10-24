Wedbush Has Positive Forecast for ZION Q4 Earnings

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.2 %

ZION opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,859.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

