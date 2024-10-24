Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hyatt Hotels (H)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H):

10/22/2024 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Hyatt Hotels was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at Cfra.

10/17/2024 – Hyatt Hotels was given a new $157.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/14/2024 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $164.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Hyatt Hotels is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $151.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $185.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:H opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.02.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

