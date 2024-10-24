Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $187.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.22. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $192.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

In other news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $690,136.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,017.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,160,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,287.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $690,136.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,017.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 201,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after buying an additional 88,325 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

