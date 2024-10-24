WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,250.05 ($16.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,444 ($18.75). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,400 ($18.18), with a volume of 124,369 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on SMWH. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.77) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.01) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,469 ($19.07) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
