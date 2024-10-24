What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Global Payments Q3 Earnings?

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a report released on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.65.

GPN opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 59.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

