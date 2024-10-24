What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Celsius FY2024 Earnings?

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

CELH opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after buying an additional 195,167 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 62.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

