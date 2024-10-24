What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for AEM Q3 Earnings?

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

