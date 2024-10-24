What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Western Digital Q1 Earnings?

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Western Digital in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Digital’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WDC. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

Western Digital stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $69.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,374.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,955 shares of company stock worth $6,327,560 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

