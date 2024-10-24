Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 764.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,455,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,314,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $542.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $551.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.