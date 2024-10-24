Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,518.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $763,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $119.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.34. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

