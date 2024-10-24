Willdan Group (WLDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Willdan Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.00-2.10 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Willdan Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Willdan Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $614.17 million, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,767.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,213,668.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 9,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $334,839.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,237.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,767.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,213,668.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,451 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Willdan Group

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.