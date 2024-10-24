Windward (LON:WNWD) Shares Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.67). Approximately 19,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 153,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.66).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Windward from GBX 137 ($1.78) to GBX 200 ($2.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £113.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,141.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.53.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime skills to digitalize the maritime industry. The company offers trading and shipping solutions, including sanction compliance, business intelligence, TBML, and fuel consumption; supply chain and logistics solutions, consisting of ocean freight visibility, vessel ETA, ports and terminal insights, and exception management; and government and public sector solutions, such as predictive risk insights, IUU fishing, and multi-source investigation.

