Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $112.29, but opened at $106.18. Wintrust Financial shares last traded at $111.97, with a volume of 65,776 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,603,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,376,000 after buying an additional 146,090 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,850,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 157.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after buying an additional 116,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 630,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,174,000 after buying an additional 84,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

