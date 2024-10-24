Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 179.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth about $86,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

