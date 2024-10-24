YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:YPF opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. Research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,685.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 294,803 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 43.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.