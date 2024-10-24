Zacks Research Forecasts Reduced Earnings for General Motors

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $9.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nomura lowered General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $54.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 54.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in General Motors by 86.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 569,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after buying an additional 264,880 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 4,826.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 549,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after buying an additional 538,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

