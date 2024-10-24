Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for BHC Q3 Earnings

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

BHC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

NYSE BHC opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,599,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,363 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,834 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,881,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,579.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

