Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 161,118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,621.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 36,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.