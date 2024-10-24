Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $52.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZION opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,859.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,003,000 after buying an additional 929,251 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,019,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 433,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

