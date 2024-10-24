Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 546.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $210,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7,608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,874,000 after acquiring an additional 824,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 178.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 639,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,185,000 after purchasing an additional 409,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $188.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

