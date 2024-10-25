1,643 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Humana by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $158,813,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,933,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $364.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.33.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $258.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $527.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

