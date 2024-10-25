3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $160.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $143.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Melius Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MMM opened at $126.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.57. 3M has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

