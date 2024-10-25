5,197 Shares in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Get FRP alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 119.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in FRP by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,937,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,251,000 after buying an additional 968,822 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in FRP by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,444 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of FRP by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 110,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 55,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FRP stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $562.99 million, a P/E ratio of 95.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

In other FRP news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $49,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,349.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FRP news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $49,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,349.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,650. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,589 shares of company stock worth $342,079 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on FRPH

FRP Profile

(Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.