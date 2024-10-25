7,000 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,140 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hanesbrands by 212.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 409,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 278,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of HBI opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.83 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

