745 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

Danaher Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $247.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.43 and a 200-day moving average of $260.43. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $183.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

