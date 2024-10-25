AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 194,274 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 115,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

AbraSilver Resource Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

AbraSilver Resource Company Profile

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina.

