AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 194,274 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 115,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
AbraSilver Resource Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.
AbraSilver Resource Company Profile
AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AbraSilver Resource
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for AbraSilver Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbraSilver Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.