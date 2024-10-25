AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $117.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Barclays dropped their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $100.07 on Tuesday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $130.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 93.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

