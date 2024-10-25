Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $36.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Alkermes’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 84,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 38.5% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

