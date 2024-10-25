AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.14 and last traded at $33.14. Approximately 4,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $428.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29.
About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF
The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.
