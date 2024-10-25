Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83,481 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $20,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HII. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $254.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.56 and a 200-day moving average of $260.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

